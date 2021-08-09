Falkland evacuation order downgraded, alert lifted for North Okanagan-Shuswap communities

On Monday, Aug. 9, the evacuation order for Falkland, prompted by the White Rock Lake wildfire, was downgraded to an alert, while the evacuation alert for neighbouring communities was lifted. (CSRD image)

Falkland is no longer under on evacuation order, while an evacuation alert affecting Silver Creek, Yankee Flats and other communities to the east has been rescinded.

At 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) announced the evacuation order issued for the Falkland area in response to the White Rock Lake fire had been downgraded to an evacuation alert. The alert affects the following properties: 6547 – 6899 Six Mile Creek Road; Falkland, including all properties along Chase-Falkland Road to Joyce Lake; and the Cedar Hill area.

The evacuation order remains in effect for the area around Pinaus Lake.

In the same announcement, the CSRD stated the evacuation alert affecting parts of Electoral Area D, including Glenemma, Silver Creek, Yankee Flats and Deep Creek, as well as the hills above Yankee Flats north to Spa Creek, had been lifted.

The rescinding of the evacuation order and alert was done based on the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service.

“We want to thank all the firefighters, Emergency Support Services volunteers, Emergency Operations Centre workers, emergency personnel and the community for your outreach during this time,” stated the CSRD.

As of Aug. 9 the White Rock Lake fire was still classified as out of control and estimated to be 55,700 hectares in size, and the CSRD encouraged residents to remain vigilant, prepared and to continue monitoring updates.

The CSRD offers the following advice for those returning home after being evacuated:

• Pay attention to any directions given by local authorities;

• Pack some supplies, like bottled water, flashlight, garbage bags, closed toed-shoes, a first-aid kit, gloves;

• Walk the perimeter. Take note of any out-of-place wiring, gas smells or loose debris. If you notice downed power lines or a gas small contact BC Hydro or Fortis before entering your house;

• Enter your house carefully and check the main power breaker;

• Food and drinks that may need to be tossed when you return home, especially due to the frequent power outages in the area;

• Photograph any damage. This can help with home insurance claims;

• Contact your insurance broker regarding damage or additional expenses that may be covered.

