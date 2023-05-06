Fallen power lines cause power outage in Rutland

2,482 FortisBC customers are without power on Saturday morning

More than 2,000 Rutland residents are without power on Saturday morning. (FortisBC Map)

More than 2,000 Rutland residents are without power on Saturday morning (May 6).

The outage runs north-south from Hartman Road to down Belgo Road, past Hollywood Road South. Parts of Highway 33 and Rutland Road North and South are affected by the outage.

In total, 2,482 FortisBC customers are without power in the area.

The cause of the outage is due to fallen power lines, however, it’s unknown why the lines are down.There is no estimated time when the outage will be restored and when Fortis will be on scene.

More to come.

