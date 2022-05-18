Areas affected by outage. (BC Hydro)

Update: Power back on after fallen trees cut power to Peachland, Summerland residents

Power went out about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday

Update: 6:36 p.m.

BC Hydro crews worked quickly to restore power to 2,685 customers affected by an outage in Peachland and Summerland. Crews had the power back on around 6:30 p.m. after it went out just before 4 p.m.

Original:

More than 2,000 BC Hydro customers are without power in Peachland and parts of Summerland after a tree fell across wires.

Strong winds gusting up to 60 km/hr are forecast for the region till midnight.

Power went out to 2,685 customers just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

BC Hydro crews are on site but there is no estimated time of restoring power.

The areas affected are from north of Highway 97 to south of Elliot Road, to west of Highway 97 and east of Princeton Avenue.

