False report of gunshots at middle school in Kelowna

Staff called students back inside the building at Springvalley Middle School as they began to leave at the end of the school day on Oct. 18 after a report of gunshots.

A shelter-in-place procedure was called around 3p.m., prompting the return of some students indoors that had already boarded buses, as well as parents that had already arrived to pick up their child for 3:15 dismissal.

It was lifted approximately 17 minutes later when the RCMP was able to confirm that the report was false.

