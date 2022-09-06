Familiar face running for West Kelowna council

Rusty Ensign has declared his intention to run for West Kelowna council. (Photo contributed/Rusty Ensign)

A former West Kelowna councillor is looking to make his political comeback.

Rusty Ensign was on council from 2014 to 2018. He is also a former president of the Westbank District Chamber of Commerce and has operated a business for the past 39 years.

“I am now retired and have structured my affairs in order to use my skills and experience from business and public service to devote to council full time,” Ensign said in a statement.

Ensign said his priorities include clean water, a second access for the Glenrosa neighbourhood, more policing, road maintenance and snow removal, and providing for youth.

“With our growth and added tax contributions from the City of West Kelowna to provincial coffers, it is time we get something back for our investment,” added Ensign.

Disabled from a rugby accident 39 years ago, Ensign said his vision is clear on removing the barriers, as we all have the same rights to work and play in the place we call home.

“Council needs a voice that understands all perspectives,” he said.

READ MORE: Pay raise recommended for Peachland councillors, but not for mayor

READ MORE: UPDATE: Small fire causes minimal damage at Kelowna Costco

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC municipal electionCity CouncilCity of West KelownaMunicipal electionMunicipal Government