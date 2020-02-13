Families got groovy at Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre

The afternoon was part of the Vernon Winter Carnival

Crafts and music went hand in hand at the Okanagan Science Centre for a fun-filled afternoon.

Get Groovy was organized by the centre as part of the 60th Vernon Winter Carnival.

Kids had the opportunity to learn how some sounds are made with simple items from their home. They also had the chance to build some of their own instruments.

The centre’s receptionist and marketer Denise Marsh said all of the week’s gallery shows have been tied to this year’s carnival theme, which is Remembering the 60s.

READ MORE: SilverStar carves out fun February

“We chose (Get Groovy) because it fit in with the carnival’s theme. We’re really excited to be taking part in the Vernon Winter Carnival,” she said.

She added the afternoon was good, especially as the children were able to learn more about sound through an interactive process.

“We’re a very hands-on science centre, and that’s the easiest way for kids to learn. It’s really fun and it gets them very excited to learn.”

READ MORE: Radio station stuns Morning Star in all-Vernon media broomball battle

READ MORE: Okanagan students make ice sculptures in downtown Vernon

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters
Next story
WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Just Posted

Central Okanagan school board considers increasing bus fees by $75 annually

Parents may soon have to pay $300 a year to send their children to school

West Kelowna approves plans for 900 new homes near Smith Creek

The new development could welcome 2,100 new residents

WEB POLL: Do you support the Coastal GasLink Pipeline in northern B.C.?

Canadians are nearly split down the middle in support of the project

Wedman’s hat-trick blasts Rockets past Americans in 8-3 win

Kelowna snapped a five-game losing streak with a Wednesday night win over Tri-City

Central Okanagan housing market off to a strong start in 2020

The Okanagan Mainline has seen a 8.7 per cent change from Jan. 2019

WATCH: Kelowna company buys groceries for eco-conscious residents

Pela Case went undercover at Nature’s Fare on Jan. 16

Ex-fire chief, hailed as hero in Fort McMurray wildfires, accused of harassment in earlier jobs

Allegations against Darby Allen have not been proven in court

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en supporters, pipeline protesters occupy David Eby’s Vancouver office

Protests against the Coastal GasLink pipeline continue

Dead cyclist not struck by vehicle in Summerland: Police

Incident occurred Wednesday afternoon on Dale Meadows Road

Earth Strike Vernon to back Wet’suwet’en people with rally

Youth group plans peaceful solidarity protest Sunday, Feb. 23, at courthouse

Canadian Armed Forces spent $123,000 on Manitoba manhunt for B.C. fugitives

Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, and Kam McLeod, 19, confessed to killing three people, RCMP said

10 people banned in two weeks from B.C. rec centre for drugs, squatting

Suspensions were for setting up sleeping bags in washrooms, theft, verbal abuse of staff, and more

Canadians split over support of northern B.C. pipeline, Wet’suwet’en protesters

51 per cent of Canadians support the 670-kilometre natural gas pipeline

Suspicious occurrence in Oliver not criminal in nature: RCMP

Yesterday a man stopped his vehicle and asked three children if they would like to see his puppy.

Most Read