An Armstrong family that lost their home to a fire on Wednesday still hasn’t found their cat as of Friday, June 18, 2021. (Facebook photo)

Family cat still missing, days after fire destroys Armstrong home

There were no injuries from Wednesday’s blaze, but two days later there’s still no sign of the white feline

An Armstrong family lost their home to a fire earlier this week, and on top of that, they still haven’t seen their cat since the blaze.

The fire near Armstrong Elementary School sparked shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday (June 16) and rendered the home a total loss. The city closed off Sage Avenue while firefighters from the Armstrong and Spallumcheen fire departments worked to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding homes and trees.

The house was fully involved upon crews’ arrival but everyone got out safely and there were no injuries, said Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings.

However, it’s now been two full days since the family’s cat was last seen.

“The City of Armstrong is looking for the community’s support in locating a missing cat for (Wednesday’s) house fire on Sage Ave.,” reads a post on the Lost and Found Pets in Armstrong Facebook page, which asks anyone who may have seen the white feline to contact Warren Smith, the city’s community services manager, by calling 250-546-3023.

Smith said that as of early Friday afternoon, no word on the cat’s whereabouts has been reported.

“Nothing has evolved from it unfortunately at this time, but we’re going to remain optimistic.”

The house fire was on a property tightly packed with trees and neighbouring houses, but Cummings said the firefighters on scene were up to the task and minimized damage to the nearby structures.

“It was a good turnout by our members, we actioned the fire quickly and we kept it to the structure of origin which to us was a good save,” Cummings said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time as an investigation by Armstrong’s fire prevention officer is ongoing.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

