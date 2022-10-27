Fire truck at Oyama mobile home fire

Family escapes unharmed, cat missing after Lake Country mobile home fire

Oyama mobile home fire under investigation

Two adults and a child were able to safely get out of a mobile home that caught fire on Oct. 26 in Lake Country.

At approx. 3:45 p.m., Lake Country Fire Department responded to a call to Sawmill Road about a fire. Once they arrived, crews worked to extinguish flames engulfing and coming through the roof of a mobile home. The homeowners, who had called in the fire, tried to put it out using a garden hose but had stopped trying by the time crews arrived.

READ MORE: Mobile home fully engulfed in flames in Lake Country

The family cat was seen running from the scene, but there are no updates yet on the pet’s location.

Crews put out the fire and the nearby storage and industrial buildings were unaffected.

At this point, the fire is still under investigation but believed to be accidental and not suspicious.

More info to come.

READ MORE: Abandoned vehicle leads to search by Kelowna and Vernon RCMP

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownafireLocal News

 

Firefighters at Oyama mobile home fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Another foreign company’ looks to take over Kelowna regional transit: Union
Next story
Car crash at Harvey and Spall in Kelowna snarls lunchtime traffic

Just Posted

Sacheen Collecutt was running for a seat on Kelowna council with Spirit Alliance (Photo/Sacheen)
Election recount demanded by failed Kelowna council candidate

Open burning permits allowed late this year by RDCO
Dry weather pushes back open burning permits in Central Okanagan

(Rebecca Willson/Capital News)
Car crash at Harvey and Spall in Kelowna snarls lunchtime traffic

Fortis on scene at Oyama mobile home fire
Family escapes unharmed, cat missing after Lake Country mobile home fire

Pop-up banner image