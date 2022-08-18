West Kelowna councillor Jayson Zilkie was first elected in 2018. (Photo/Jayson Zilkie/Twitter)

Family first, says West Kelowna councillor not seeking re-election

‘I have decided not to seek re-election to spend more time with family’

West Kelowna Councillor Jayson Zilkie will not be seeking re-election in October’s municipal elections.

In a statement, Zilkie said when he was first elected in 2018 he had two small children, and now he and his wife Erin have three.

“Over the last few years, we have gone through the B.C. Ministry of Children & Family Development, foster care training program and have recently been approved as foster parents,” said Zilkie. “My family and I have decided not to seek re-election to spend more time with family and serve our community in other ways, while we trust in the Lord’s plan for our future.”

Zilkie added his family’s goal is to continue to serve the hurting and broken both locally and as they travel to third-world countries.

“There is no other place like West Kelowna, and I have truly loved serving as a member of council. I want to thank all the people who have supported me during my time on council.”

Zilkie extended his appreciation to city staff who he said taught him so much about local government, and are driven to make West Kelowna a better place.

“I want to thank my fellow council members, it has been an honour to serve with you,” he said. “Finally, to Mr. Mayor (Gord Milsom), it has been an honour to serve and lead with you. Our city is blessed to have a mayor who is incrediblycompassionate, a great listener, and an excellent leader.”

