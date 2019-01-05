Family fishing derby to be held in Lake Country

The first annual Wood N’ Reels Fishing Derby is set for Apr. 27

A fishing derby fit for the whole family is being held on Wood Lake this April.

The first annual Wood N’ Reels Fishing Derby, hosted by Wood Lake RV Park, is a catch and release derby with prizes available for those who catch the biggest fish.

According to event co-ordinator Bianca Taylor, the derby will be held Apr. 27, but families from out of town are welcome to stay the weekend.

Tickets for the weekend are $100, which includes firewood and registration for the derby along with a boat slip or $45 for the day which includes a dinner and dessert. Prizes will be given to those who catch the closest fish to 12 inches and for participation as well.

Taylor said the RV park’s owners wanted the event to be family friendly. Youth under 16 do not require a fishing licence to participate. Boat rentals will also be available.

“Our campground is full July and August… so we wanted to host an event in the spring to bring more locals and travelling people to the campground,” Taylor said.

“Doing the fishing derby is definitely going to bring more families in.”

Taylor said near the channel by Kalamalka Lake has a good fishing spot. She recommends going at 5 a.m. and in in the evening because the fish don’t like the warm weather.

Registration opens Jan. 7. Register by calling 250-766-1881.

The campsite is limited to 200 families.

