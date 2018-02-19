Family home, police car targets of shootings in Keremeos

There were no injuries in two shootings that occurred in Keremeos over the weekend

Miraculously no one was injured in two separate shootings Friday night in Keremeos.

At 10:58 p.m. Fri., Feb. 16 a shot was fired through a living room window on on the 800 block of 3rd Avenue.

There were several people inside. Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos RCMP detachment said “it was a family residence,” but could not provide the ages of any children that might have been in the home.

While investigating the shooting, the responding officers noticed a bullet hole in a police car belonging to the Keremeos detachment. No one was injured in that shooting. It occurred while the vehicle was parked and unoccupied at the detachment.

Cpl. Evans said police believe the incidents are related.

“We’re extremely concerned. This is serious.”

Although he declined to provide further detail, Evans said the shots fired came from a real gun not an air-soft or other kind of replica toy gun.

Evans said the people in the home were not able to provide a description and at this time it’s unknown if there was one or multiple people involved.

He did say that police believe the home and the police car were targeted and not random choices for the shooter.

“We don’t necessarily believe it was a random act.”

The police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the person(s) responsible. Individuals can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers, or call the Keremeos Detachment directly at 250-499-5511

