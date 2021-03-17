Family keeps South Okanagan house fire contained until firefighters arrive

The fire was kept to one side of the home with fire extinguishers

Thanks to some fire extinguishers, a house fire in Keremeos on March 16 was kept contained to just one side of the building.

The Keremeos Volunteer Fire Department responded to the home on Van Wallegham Road at 9:30 a.m., where family members were doing their best to fight the blaze.

The two people living at the home and their three pets have been displaced due to the fire, but no one was injured.

A total of 12 firefighters, two fire engines and two support vehicles responded to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

