A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

A house fire in Keremeos has cost the family everything due to the heavy smoke. It took firefighters four hours to put out. (Contributed)

Family loses everything to Keremeos house fire

Although the fire was contained there was very heavy smoke damage

A four-hour battle with a housefire in Keremeos cost a family all they had.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a two-story home near the Hilltop gas station in Keremeos at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, March 10.

A total of 15 firefighters were on scene for more than four hours putting out the blaze.

READ ALSO: Penticton’s Indigenous friendship centre sued for allegedly forcing out ex director

Fire Chief Jordy Bosscha said that they were able to keep the fire contained to the laundry and bathroom of the home, however, the amount of damage left the home uninhabitable.

The heavy smoke damage also cost the family of five everything in the house. No injuries were reported from the fire.

The fire is currently believed to have started in a dryer, but the cause is currently under investigation.

A second nearby two-story home was also evacuated, but the residents there will be allowed back in once power and water are restored.

Bosscha gave special thanks to the volunteer firefighters employes, as well as the RCMP, BC Emergency Health Services, Emergency Support Services and FortisBC for their quick response to the fire.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
BC SPCA reiterates calls for provincial action on slaughterhouses amid Pitt Meadows probe

Just Posted

Kelowna Fire Department fire truck. (Capital News file)
Kelowna firefighter pleads guilty to voyeurism

Kelowna International Airport.
Kelowna RCMP warn about the dangers of pointing lasers at planes

A man attempted to break into The Hype on Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna but nothing was stolen. (Paul Lesage/Kelowna Alert Facebook)
Downtown Kelowna retail store broken into, nothing stolen

Kelowna tennis player Calvin Thalheimer is bound for Spain this summer to play on the Europe pro tennis circuit. (Instagram)
Kelowna tennis player aces the pro circuit

Pop-up banner image