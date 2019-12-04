John Brittain, 68, is accused of fatally shooting Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Susan and Barry Wonch in April 2019. Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Winter, pleaded guilty on Dec. 4 to a charge of mischief causing damage over $5,000 in relation to the vandalism of Brittain’s wife’s home, his former residence. (Jordyn Thomson — Western News)

Family member of Penticton shooting victim recieves one-year probation for vandalizing alleged shooter’s wife’s home

Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Rudi Winter, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000

Penticton resident Zachary Charles Steele pleaded guilty today to a charge related to the vandalism of alleged shooter John Brittain’s former home.

Brittain is facing three charges of first-degree murder and one charge of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Rudi Winter, Darlene Knippelberg and Susan and Barry Wonch, who were all shot and killed on April 15 in two separate areas of the city.

READ MORE: No contact order approved between accused Penticton killer and his ex-wife

During the court proceedings in July to establish a no-contact order between Brittain and his estranged wife, Kathy, who was neighbours with the victims, it was revealed that her home, Brittain’s former residence, was vandalized.

“Mrs. (Katherine) Brittain’s home was seriously vandalized with approximately $10,000 worth of damage that was done. There is an insurance claim pending and there is also a criminal charge pending and Mrs. Brittain has become even more emotionally fragile and isolated,” said defence lawyer Paul McMurray at the time.

READ MORE: Updated: Former home of accused Penticton shooter vandalized

According to online court records, Steele, who is the son-in-law of Winter, was charged with mischief to property over $5,000 on June 22.

He pleaded guilty to this charge on Dec. 4 and was subsequently sentenced to one year probation.

The preliminary inquiry for Brittain’s trial is scheduled to take place Jan. 27 to 31 in the Penticton court house.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
