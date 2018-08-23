Update: Missing Salmon Arm boy located

14-year-old Dustin Lethbridge was found by his family after he was missing since Monday

Update 2:47 p.m:

Dustin Lethbridge has been located by his family.

Original story:

The family of 14-year-old Dustin Lethbridge are looking for information that may help locate the boy who has been missing since Monday.

Local RCMP are involved with the search.

Dustin’s father, Chris, said the youth was last seen at the downtown Tim Hortons, and no one has heard from him since 5 p.m. on Monday, when he called to say he was going to go to spend the night at a friend’s place. He also said he was going to go to Canoe Beach.

Dustin is described as between 5’6” and 5’8” tall, weighing 120 lbs with dirty-blond hair cut short. He was last seen wearing an American flag bandana on his head, a black T-shirt and track pants and white and red high-top sneakers.

His bike was located at the downtown Tim Hortons on the evening of Aug. 22.

Chris said Dustin often spends time at the skate park, downtown and Canoe Beach.

Anyone with information about Dustin’e whereabouts is asked to call or text Chris at 604-250-6224.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter