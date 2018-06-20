Jeffery Phan, 24, Michelle Lesaca, 24, and two children, 3-year old Satana Phan and 2-year old Satan Phan are missing after their abandoned vehicle was found along the highway in the Dease Lake area. (Contributed photo)

Family of 4 from Oregon believed to be missing in northern B.C.

RCMP, Search and Rescue crews searching area where vehicle was abandoned

A family of four is missing in northern B.C. following a bizarre string of events police are hoping the public can help them piece together. The family was declared missing following a report to Dease Lake RCMP of an abandoned vehicle 500-metres from the Highway on June 18.

Jeffery Phan, 24, Michelle Lesaca, 24, and two children, 3-year old Satana Phan and 2-year old Satan Phan were driving in a black 2018 Toyota Yaris with Oregon license plate 099kRW in the Dease Lake area. The vehicle was found with a sign on it indicating the driver had possibly run out of fuel and had left the car to find a station. However, police say checks with all gas stations in the area had been unsuccessful.

“We’re trying to find out any information as to what may have happened, where they went, what they’ve been doing,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP. “Anyone who has any information is urged to call the police — if they’ve seen the vehicle, if they’ve seen the people, or if they know what might have happened.”

READ MORE: Man missing in remote area of northwestern B.C. (2016)

Police believe the family entered Canada at the Roosville Border crossing near Fernie B.C. on June 9 and had been in the Dease Lake area since Sunday, June 10, a trip that would normally take about 24 hours to complete. The call for information has been sent out B.C. wide and investigators are searching communities along that stretch of the province.

“There are any number of ways to get from the Fernie area to Dease Lake, so certainly anywhere along the way of the province we’re looking at for information,” Saunderson said.

RCMP learned the family had originally planned to travel to the Phillippines but later cancelled their flight at the airport in Portland, Oregon just prior to boarding May 25.

Police do not know the family’s citizenship status, nor why they crossed the border into Canada.

Police and Search and Rescue teams are presently searching the area where the vehicle was found with both ground and air searches. An RCMP dog team from Terrace is assisting with efforts.

“There are a lot of unknowns at this point in time,” Saunderson said. “We’re working to establish some information to get more clarity as to what happened … and hopefully successfully find these people.”

More to come.

 


