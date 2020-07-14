(The Canadian Press)

Family of Canadian child stuck in Syria taking government to court

The Liberal government has no diplomatic representation in Syria

The case of a five-year-old Canadian girl stuck in Syria appears to be headed to court as her family escalates efforts to bring her to Canada.

The girl known publicly as Amira was found on the side of a road last year after her parents and siblings were killed in an airstrike and she was brought to a refugee camp.

Her uncle has been trying to get her out of Syria and to Canada but the federal government has refused to help.

His lawyers filed a lawsuit in Federal Court today saying that in failing to assist the child, the government is violating her rights.

The Liberal government has no diplomatic representation in Syria and has claimed it is too dangerous to send people in to get Amira, and dozens of other Canadian citizens, out.

In the court application, lawyers note that other countries that do not have consular services in Syria have leaned on other countries or humanitarian groups to help repatriate their citizens.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two positive COVID-19 cases at Oliver farm
Next story
Money earmarked for affordable housing will stay, not go to tourism: Kelowna city council

Just Posted

‘We know people are going to come to Kelowna’: Basran addresses COVID-19 cluster

The mayor said people need to continue following the advice of the medical health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry

City of Kelowna to hold funds for 2023 Memorial Cup bid

$135,000 of the city’s initial $225,000 commitment to the tournament will be held for a future bid

Money earmarked for affordable housing will stay, not go to tourism: Kelowna city council

A controversial motion suggested splitting reserve between housing, tourism

Morning Start: Big Bertha is the oldest cow to ever live

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Police search for suspect in early-morning assault downtown Kelowna

Kelowna police received a report a woman had been assaulted by an unknown man on July 12

Sources say Canada, U.S. likely to extend mutual travel ban into late August

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hinted at the possibility after a phone call with U.S. President

Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

Family says nothing like this has happened since they moved to Summerland in 1980s

Oliver cherry farm allowed to continue operating following positive COVID-19 cases

Interior Health not concerned about health risk to individuals consuming products from farm

Vernon Search and Rescue aids injured Okanagan Rail Trail cyclist

Group’s Utility Terrain Vehicle proving to be a valuable asset on the popular trail

Hitchhiker with metal pipe prompts RCMP to close of Highway 1 near Salmon Arm

Police respond to report of man who pointed what was believed to be a rifle at passing driver

Canadians torn on scaling back COVID-19 benefits to save money: poll

Of those surveyed, 78 per cent said they were worried about the size of the deficit

Summerland approves solar project

Despite community opposition, council voted 4-3 for Cartwright Mountain location

‘Trauma equals addiction’: Why some seek solace in illicit drugs

Part 2: Many pushed into addiction by ‘toxic stress,’ says White Rock psychologist

Hotel rooms for B.C. homeless too hasty, NDP government told

Businesses forced out, but crime goes down, minister says

Most Read