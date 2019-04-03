Family of Wendy Ladner-Beaudry marks anniversary of B.C. woman’s murder

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died

The family of a woman found murdered in a southwest Vancouver park is making another appeal to the public on the tenth anniversary of her death.

Wendy Ladner-Beaudry was 53 years old on April 3, 2009 when she was attacked while jogging along a trail in Pacific Spirit Park, just blocks from her home.

Homicide investigators believe the attack was random and police have never said how the mother of two died.

Her family, including former Vancouver city councillor Peter Ladner, has remained hopeful her killer will be brought to justice.

Some details still remain unknown, including how Wendy was killed.

What we know: she was a mother, aunt, sister and daughter, and still an important case for police. 300 tips have come in, but a suspect still remains at large.

They plan to attend a news conference at RCMP headquarters in Surrey to mark the anniversary.

A release from the RCMP’s major crimes section says the family will speak about the renewal of a $30,000 reward originally posted three years ago for information that could identify the killer.

Over the years, the family has made repeated appeals for information and the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team also released a video appealing for tips from anyone who may have been on or near the usually well-travelled trail where Ladner-Beaudry was found.

“There is someone out there who knows about this crime,” said Ladner-Beaudry’s sister Nancy Edmonds on the second anniversary of the slaying.

Police created a list of roughly 300 persons of interest within a year of the murder but no arrests have ever been made.

