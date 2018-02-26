Family offers cash reward to find son missing on Sun Peaks

Ryan Shtuka’s family is offering a $5,000 reward in hopes of finding their missing son

The family of a man who went missing on Sun Peaks Feb. 17 is now offering a cash reward for answers.

It has now been 10 days since 20-year-old Ryan Shtuka left a party in Sun Peaks village and disappeared.

Despite Search and Rescue and RCMP assistance, the family has been left with no answers about his disappearance.

Shtuka’s family arrived in Kamloops shortly after he went missing and have been searching Sun Peaks ever since.

On Sunday, a $5,000 reward was offered for any information leading his location.

A GoFundMe was set up to help his parents with the financial costs of the search, it has already raised $40,000.

Shtuka is described as being 5’10”, 155 pounds and Caucasian with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a grey/white shirt, blue coat and a burgundy ball cap. He has not been active on social media or on his phone since his disappearance.

Last week Kamloops Rural RCMP asked all residents of Sun Peaks to check their out buildings.

“It is possible that Ryan made his way into a shed, garage or unlocked vehicle,” said Cpl. Jodi Shelkie.

“Officers are also actively following up on all tips received regarding Ryan disappearance. So far, there have been no tips that substantiate Ryan left the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

