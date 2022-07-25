Family taken to hospital following two-vehicle collision east of Sicamous

RCMP sergeant gives thanks to motorists who stopped to provide assistance

Emergency responders were called to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous on Sunday, July 24, 2022. (RCMP cruiser)

A family of four, including young children, was among those taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 east of Sicamous.

The collision occurred at the Yard Creek Loop Road intersection just before noon on Sunday, July 24. Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said an eastbound car turned left on the highway in front of a westbound minivan. The driver of the van was unable to avoid a collision with the turning car which failed to yield.

“The collision resulted in injuries to the driver of the car and the four occupants of the mini van, which included two small children,” said McNeil.

An air ambulance was used to transport the driver of the car to hospital, while two ambulances transported the family from the mini van. McNeil said injuries sustained were described as non-life threatening.

Eagle Valley Rescue Society volunteers were called to the scene to assist in extracting the driver of the car. McNeil said alcohol and speed were not a factor in the collision.

“I would like to add that the Sicamous RCMP were grateful to the several motorists who stopped to provide assistance to the people involved in the collision prior to first responders arriving on scene,” said McNeil.

