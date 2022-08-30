Family without supplies stranded on Copper Mountain for six hours

Parents and four children, had no food, water or cell phones

GSAR found the vehicle and family at about 11 p.m. Spotlight file photo

A family from Hope was stranded for six hours on Copper Mountain on Monday, Aug. 29.

The couple and their four children had no food or water, and no cell phones.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, they were travelling in a 2017 GMC Acadia when they lost their way on a disused forestry service road and drove down a steep embankment.

Their vehicle’s On Star device activated, sending out a GPS signal from the Jameson Lake area.

However that signal, along with voice contact with those in the SUV, eventually dropped and could not be reinstated.

The father indicated he was taking a knife and bear spray to try to find an alternative road, but he was unsuccessful.

Princeton Ground Search and Rescue found the family at about 11 p.m., and RCMP secured them a motel room for the night.

They were unable to retrieve the vehicle at that time.

There were no injuries, said Hughes.

“Thanks to always to Ground Search and Rescue for their efforts and expertise,” he added.

Related: Princeton Ground Search and Rescue has the only mounted team in B.C.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cocaine and cash: Police make largest drug seizure in detachment history in Quesnel
Next story
Federal government says it will build 17,000 homes, pegs cost at $2 billion

Just Posted

Lake Life Lottery gives B.C. residents a chance to win more than $2 million in prizes. (Photo/Gary Barnes)
Lake Life Lottery launches in support of Kelowna General Hospital and YMCA

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP want to keep prolific thief off the streets

Dress for Success Kelowna is hosting a pop-up clothing sale from Sept. 8 to 10 (contributed)
Dress for Success in Kelowna this September

The lights in South East Kelowna were most visible at night.(Sunset over Kelowna on Aug. 17.) (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)
Government comes together across Okanagan Lake to dim lights for residents

Pop-up banner image