The family’s Jeep and boat vehicle was severely vandalized during the incident.

Family’s vehicle and boat trailer severely vandalized near Burton

Family was boating when someone smashed out vehicles’ windows, disconnected its brake lines

A family is pleading for answers after their Jeep and boat trailer were severely damaged while they were out boating near Burton on May 5.

According to a social media post by Catherine Bischke, the incident happened when her husband and six-year-old son launched their boat from McCormack Road in Burton around 2:30 p.m..

After they arrived back at the boat launch around 6:30 p.m., Bischke discovered someone had smashed their Jeep’s back windows, keyed its front windows, smashed out all its mirrors and lights and loosened its brake lines.

Bischke said her family could’ve been seriously injured if they didn’t notice the brake lines immediately, particularly since they would’ve been unable to brake properly by the time they were driving on the highway.

Bischke said she’s angered over the accident.

“This is a family vehicle, that our six year old rides in. I’m so sick over the fact that someone could be this awful,”said Bischke.

“We are very hopeful that someone somewhere has any information that can lead to the arrest of the person responsible for this horrible act.”

So far, 122 people have commented on the social media post online to provide their support for the family.

In a statement, RCMP said a man and woman were reportedly seen in a black Toyota FJ with a white roof near the Jeep after the damage was discovered.

RCMP said no charges have been laid in connection to the incident.

If you have anymore information on the incident, you’re asked to contact Nakusp RCMP.

