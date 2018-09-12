Famous pianist to open Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s 59th season

Jane Coop will be featured guest pianist as the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra’s 59th season kick off photo:Facebook

Bach, Beethoven and Brahms, three composers so renowned that they now have their own moniker, the three B’s. Music that spans three centuries of great Germanic tradition is the experience the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra has chosen to open their 59th season. Featured guest artist will be pianist Jane Coop.

Coop has performed across Canada as well as, all over the world. She is the recipient of many awards culminating with the Order of Canada bestowed on her in 2012. Coop has recorded sixteen CDs and has proudly remained a member of the teaching faculty of the University of British Columbia for many years. She is also much in demand internationally as a jury member for piano competitions around the globe.

Coop will be featured in Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4, one of this composer’s most lyrical works. Coop is a renowned performer of Beethoven’s works.

“We are all so thrilled to welcome Jane Coop, a legend among Canadian pianists to our stages” said OSO music director, Rosemary Thomson. “Beethoven’s Fourth Piano Concerto showed that this composer, renowned for his driving rhythms and abrupt dynamic changes, could also write in a more intimate style that simply makes the piano sing.”

The program will open with the Orchestral Suite No. 1 by Johann Sebastian Bach, a collection of dances from the Baroque era which display unlimited melodic invention with sparkling rhythms. Finally, Brahms takes the audience to a more romantic scene inspired by the beauty of nature complete with horn hunting calls and rustic dances closing this program with his Serenade No. 1.

Rosemary Thomson will host a pre-concert chat one hour before each Chase Masterworks performance at Concert Close-Up.

The show will take place Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. for ticket information visit the Okanagan Symphony website.

