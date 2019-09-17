‘Fantastic’ redevelopment of former industrial site pleases Kelowna city council

An artist rendition of the planned new buildings for the for B.C. Tree Fruits packing house site on Clement Avenue. (contributed)

Kelowna city council likes what’s planned for the former B.C. Tree Fruits packing house site on Clement Avenue.

And councillors weren’t shy about saying so Monday afternoon.

At council’s weekly meeting, the two planned industrial buildings slated for part of the site—one facing Vaughn Avenue and the other facing Clement Avenue—received rave reviews.

Council unanimously approved plans for the site, which were described as a tremendous addition to the area. That part of Clement has seen major redevelopment in recent years. including the addition of Kelowna new police services building across the road from the former packinghouse site

Coun. Luke Stack called the buildings “beautiful” and “fantastic,” Coun. Mohini Singh added “very attractive,” and Coun. Brad Sieben weighed in praising the “interesting design.”

One of the planned buildings will be two storeys and the other will be three. They will contain offices and commercial space. Both buildings will feature extensive use of glass and metal cladding on the exterior walls.

The buildings are the second phase of development for the large site. The first phase, including two six-story apartment buildings, was approved in the spring.

Construction on the first phase is currently underway.

