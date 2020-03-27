Farm Bound partners with Mamas for Mamas to support local families in need

As businesses continue to close their doors due to the pandemic, more people are losing their jobs and more households are becoming hard-pressed financially.
Kelowna based organic food company, Farm Bound, has partnered with Mamas for Mamas to allow the community to help those most in need at this time.
“So many of our customers have been asking how they can help getting people food,” said Farm Bound on an Instagram post.
“We have created three different boxes you can add onto your farmbound.ca delivery order for a local family in need.”
The price points for the boxes are $29, $49 and $99. Farm Bound will be dropping the organic food boxes off to Mamas for Mamas on Fridays on your behalf.
This initiative not only allows the community to give back to the less fortunate but is also s a great way to support local businesses.
