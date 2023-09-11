Wildfire being held near the Town of Oliver

Sandra Tanemura Nelson captured these flames from her backyard on Kootenay Street. (Facebook) Smoke visible from throughout Oliver on Monday. (Caroline White Facebook) Two helicopters are dumping water on the Oliver fire. (Derrick Robson Facebook) Firefighters work on the fire. (Derrick Robson)

Update: 3:30 p.m.

The fire that erupted on Oliver Mountain close to homes is being held because of the quick actions of firefighters and the BC Wildfire Service.

BCWS posted on their map that as of 3:30 p.m. the human-caused fire had grown to 4.5 hectares in size but had been contained. Firefighters were attacking it on the ground and helicopters poured water on it.

Original: 1:45 p.m.

A fire has erupted near homes on the town of Oliver.

Residents posting pictures to social media of flames and large amounts of smoke say it is coming from Oliver Mountain near the water reservoir and high school.

At 1:30, BC Wildfire Services had listed the fire as two hectares in size and started at 12:30 p.m. at Tower Hill.

By 2 p.m. the fire had already grown to three hectares. They have updated to say that the blaze is human caused.

Helicopters have been bucketing the fire since it was called in and firefighters are on the ground.

Caroline White took pictures of flames above her home on Kootenay Street.

The Western News will update this story as information comes in.

