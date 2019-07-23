Fast-paced South Okanagan fundraiser guaranteed to thrill

Area 27 motorsports club members are offering the ride of a lifetime in support of OSNS

Cars similar to those that will take passengers on a thrilling ride around the track. (Mark Brett - Western News)

If you like to go fast, real fast, then the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre and Area 27 motorsports have just the ticket.

Actually they have a bunch of tickets for people who would like to sit in the co-pilot seat in some pretty snazzy, high-end vehicles as part of the Cars for a Cause fundraiser.

On Aug. 1, at the private facility just southeast of Oliver, club members will be donating fuel, rubber and brakes to give some lucky people a truly unique experience and help out a great cause.

The track tickets, some of which have already sold out for certain vehicles, include a meet and greet with the chosen driver, a chance to admire the vehicle and then a 20-minute, heart-stopping adrenaline-pumping circuit of the track designed by F1 racing legend Jacques Villeneuve.

As well, afterwards there will be a clubhouse reception, some pretty cool swag and a very necessary drink ticket.

For those who don’t want to experience the track first hand there is also a general admission ticket to the grounds that will be lined with a wide range of sponsors showcasing fleets of nifty vehicles, watercraft, motorcycles, RV’s and more.

There will also be a chance to visit the soon to be opened Kartplex go-carting track which will be a whole another trip unto itself.

“I’m so happy at the number of people who are interested in motorsports in this area, I didn’t realize there was such an interest,” said executive director Manisha Willms of OSNS about the response so far.” We’re so excited because Area 27 is fairly new venue in the valley. it’s a cool venue and it’s something that has that adrenaline-type excitement to it.

“We’re just so grateful that they have partnered with us and are interested in supporting the children in the South Okanagan.”

She added the event format was the brainchild of Area 27 president Bill Drossos.

“When we first met OSNS, Felicity (Area 27 GM Felicity Johnson) and I got a tour of the facility and they were wondering how do we raise money and then all of a sudden there was a little bit of a eureka moment and I said: ‘I know what we can do,’” recalled Drossos. “People love sports cars and they’ve never been on a road course so why not do this. This something different something unique. This is something that is so different people get excited about.

“We think it’s a great cause for one, anything to help kids is a good thing but I think OSNS has a good a track record as anyone it’s also their service extends through most of the South Okanagan.”

He added: “I mean how many people get a chance to ride in a McLaren or a Porsche on a race track, not many and it’s right here in everyone’s backyard and so why not take advantage of both things, having great cars and a great track and a great cause, OSNS.”

Although the vehicles with passengers will not be going at full tilt, according to Drossos those in the co-pilot seats will definitely be impressed.

“Probably a bit of a rush, it’s like a roller coaster ride you never been on before,” he said. “Some of the cars can accelerate pretty quickly pull a few G’s through the corners it’s not like anything someone would be expecting if they’ve never been on a road circuit before in a high performance car.”

“I guarantee after that your daily commute will seem pretty tame by comparison,” he added with a laugh.

Those wanting to register or for more information go to: https://www.area27carsforacause.com/

The rush of the ride on the Area 27 motorsports track can be yours. (Mark Brett - Western News)