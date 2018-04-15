The Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival is set for June 8 and 9 at Waterfront Park. -Image: Contributed

Fat Cat Festival invites community to get involved

Interior Savings children’s festival looks for community partners and volunteers for June event

Organizers of the Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival have put out the call for the community to get involved in the annual event, set for June 8 and 9 at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park.

“The Festival is strong and an integral part of our community,” says Marlene Fenton, chair of the volunteer board that produces the Festival annually. “And we are looking for more community partners and especially volunteers to be a part of that success.”

This year’s festival celebrates the curious and creative minds of the children in our community with its theme “World of Wonder.” The festival features two full days packed full of interactive entertainment, learning, creativity and makes our community that much stronger. Get involved and help put on an incredible show for the kids and families in our communities.

How you can get involved:

Volunteer—Involved members of the community make the Festival a success every year. We need you to take part. The festival relies on over 150 volunteers annually. There are tons of opportunities to get involved – from behind the scenes, greeting visitors, to joining the Board of Directors, or one of the planning committees.

Adopt-a-Class—Your donation of $250 will provide a deserving group of elementary-school aged children the opportunity to participate in the education experience for free. You may choose to designate the class or school, or choose an underprivileged schools from our list that would love to participate, but can’t due to financial restrictions. Donations in the past have made a significant positive impact on the students that participate in the festival. Your donation will create unforgettable memories and experiences for the children in our communities’.

Activity Stations—Our festival depends on several activity stations by local businesses. Business ares given the opportunity to encourage children to learn new skills, express their creativity and expand their minds. The stations provide valuable opportunity for businesses to showcase themselves and hands-on educational fun for children.

The activity stations are an excellent way for your business make a difference in your community and to connect with potential customers within the local community. The Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival will promote your business in our extensive marketing and PR campaigns. We are more than happy to work with individual businesses to tailor opportunities to achieve your community outreach goals. We encourage businesses to contact us immediately to participate.

The Interior Savings Fat Cat Children’s Festival is an interactive Festival that celebrates children, creativity and building a stronger community. The Festival is produced by the Children’s Festival Society of Kelowna and takes place Friday, June 8 & Saturday, June 9 at Waterfront Park.

Application forms to get involved are all available online at www.fatcatfestival.ca, or please contact Dorothee Birker for more information at fatcatfestival@gmail.com or 250-860-4911.

