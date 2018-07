Aging cooling system behind B.C. fatal ammonia leak needed replacing in 2010: report

Technical Safety BC presented findings on cause of incident in Fernie last fall

The Fernie Memorial Arena remained locked down while the investigation continued, January 2018. Phil McLachlan/The Free Press

The decision to operate a leaking chilling plant is what caused the fatal ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena last October, according to Technical Safety BC.

Formerly the BC Safety Authority, the organization announced to a crowd of journalists in Vancouver on Wednesday that in the summer of 2017, ammonia was found in the brine of the chilling plant, which appeared to be leaking through a 2.2mm by 0.2mm hole along a corroding welded seam.

On Oct. 16, the refrigeration system was put back into operation in coordination with start of the curling season.

Technical Safety BC said that in 2010 a maintenance contractor recommended to the City of Fernie that the cooling plant needed replacement. A decision was deferred to 2014, and was eventually dropped from capital costs. By 2017, a hole had formed in a chilling tube which released ammonia into the brine upon startup.

The group explained they did not discover any evidence that staff understood the safety risk that this 2.2mm hole presented.

Asked if staff were to blame for this incident, Technical Safety BC said their investigation does not look at or consider terms such as negligence.

More to come.

———

The Free Press team was live on Facebook to broadcast the news conference at 11 a.m. MDT, 10 a.m. PT.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

A look back at last October:

On October 17, 2017, three workers – 59-year-old Wayne Hornquist, 52-year-old Lloyd Smith and 46-year-old Jason Podloski – died after being exposed to ammonia at the Fernie Memorial Arena.

This sent the surrounding area into a lockdown with a state of emergency declared and nearby homes forced to evacuate.

In the days that followed, authorities tried to piece together what happened at the arena while residents mourned the loss of three prominent members of their community.

About one month after the tragic event, hundreds attended a community memorial, honouring the three men and their families. A prayer vigil was also held.

Lloyd Smith was remembered for his passion and his smile. Smith, who was the director of leisure services at the City of Fernie was also a father, paramedic and pilot.

In June of the following year, a walking trail was named in honour of Wayne Hornquist.

Born and raised in Fernie, Hornquist spent 25 years as Chief Facility Operator for the City of Fernie, where he was known as “The Wizard” among his coworkers. His passions included hiking and gardening.

On Tuesday, July 24 – nine months after the arena tragedy – Technical Safety BC, formerly the BC Safety Authority, announced it would release the findings of its investigation into the gas leak.

The report will provide an overview of the incident, the scope of the investigation and key findings regarding contributing factors, as well as recommendations to prevent similar incidents from happening again.



editor@thefreepress.ca