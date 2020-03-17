Fatal collision south of Okanagan Falls

An elderly man had died following a fatal collision two kilometres south of Okanagan Falls. The collision occurred at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday (March 17) morning. (File photo)

An elderly South Okanagan man has died following a fatal collision Tuesday morning

An elderly man had died following a fatal collision two kilometres south of Okanagan Falls.

The collision occurred on Highway 97 at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday (March 17) morning.

“Upon arrival it was determined that a north bound vehicle left the highway and rolled, killing the elderly male driver from the South Okanagan area,” explained Cpl. Mike Halskov with BC RCMP Traffic Services.

He further explained that road and weather conditions at the time of the collision were reported as good, and impairment or criminality are not being considered contributing factors to this crash.

Halskov advised that traffic may be affected in the area and drivers are asked to monitor DriveBC.ca for updates. South Okanagan Traffic Services (SOTS) has assumed conduct of the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dash board camera video is asked to contact SOTS in Keremeos at 250-499-2250.

