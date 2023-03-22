RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

Crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna sends 4 to hospital

One involved left in grave condition

One person has been left in grave condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 around 6:15 p.m. of March 21, that also sent three others to hospital.

Police believe a Ford Escape SUV with two occupants was travelling westbound on the highway between Cardinal Creek and Goudie roads when it crossed the centre line and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup, also with two people inside.

All four people were rushed to Kelowna General Hospital.

The highway was closed overnight and was reopened around 5 a.m. on March 22.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash-cam video, to contact Const. James Ward of

the Kelowna BC Highway Patrol at james.ward@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Disclaimer: A previous version of this story referenced an RCMP news release that one involved had died. An updated release informed the media that the person is in grave condition.

READ MORE: ‘Simply consulted’: Kelowna RCMP clarify investigation into assault on international student

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentfatal collisionKelownamotor vehicle crash

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Revelstoke Mountain Resort owners purchase $5.5 million property from Okanagan group

Just Posted

A map showing the purchased property. (Contributed by HM Commercial group)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort owners purchase $5.5 million property from Okanagan group

Conceptual rendering of six-storey apartment complex planned for 1660-1670 Bernard Ave. looking southeast. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Another six-storey apartment planned for Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue

Kelowna Rockets captain Gabriel Szturc one-timer finds the back on the net in a Feb. 3 game. (@Kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets to face familiar foe in first round

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)
Crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna sends 4 to hospital