FC Tigers’ first-ever women’s soccer team has first match in Kelowna

The FC Tigers is launching its first-ever women’s football team, with their first official match in Kelowna against the Okanagan FC.

On Sunday, June 27 at noon, the teams will duke it out at the Apple Bowl.

The team will be led by former professional football player, Dehara September, as head coach and technical coordinator of the She Plays Soccer Academy.

September played professionally at Newcastle United FC Women’s Team (WEPL), UK Northampton FC Laurels (WPSL) USA and played on the South African National Women’s Football team. She said she has big aspirations for this team and considers it a building year for the future of women’s soccer in Canada.

The FC Tigers said it plans to put the first-ever women’s team in the upcoming Pacific Coastal Soccer League.

The squad is made up of players between the ages of 18 to 32, who come from local university, collegiate, BCSPL and community football teams. These talented women have been quietly practicing for the last few weeks in Burnaby, building their strategy together as a team.

The Pacific Coastal Soccer League started on Saturday (June 19) and runs for eight weeks. Games will be held at various locations around the Lower Mainland and in the Interior.

For more information about the Pacific Coastal Soccer League, click here.

