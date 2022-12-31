February: Sexual assault allegations spur West Kelowna student protests

Dozens of students gathered outside Mt. Boucherie Secondary the morning of Feb. 14

Mt. Boucherie Secondary students protested in February about sexual assault allegations at their school. (Dave Ogilvie)

On the morning of Feb. 14, there was a protest at Mt. Boucherie Secondary School in West Kelowna regarding alleged sexual assaults.2

Approximately 30 to 40 students stood on the front steps of the school chanting “no means no” and holding up signs. RCMP attended and spoke with the students who left soon after.

Kevin Kaardal, superintendent of Central Okanagan Public Schools, issued a statement shortly after the protest:

“Safety is the district’s number one priority. All allegations of sexual violence are reported to the RCMP when disclosed. Central Okanagan Public Schools provides safe and supportive learning environments, we do not tolerate any form of sexual violence and take all allegations seriously. The district follows internal protocols that were developed alongside the Elizabeth Fry Society and the RCMP to ensure the safety and privacy of all minors involved.

“School administrators reached out to the students involved in the protest to make sure their concerns are heard and that everyone understands their roles and responsibilities.”

Kaardal did note that the alleged sexual assault involved only minors.

West Kelowna RCMP also provided a statement that read in part, “The student protest was in regard to an ongoing sexual assault investigation. The matter is before the courts so we will not be commenting any further.”

The statement also said none of the protesting students was charged and officers were on scene to keep the peace.

Nearly two weeks after the protest, a Mt. Boucherie student stepped forward and claimed she was sexually assaulted by another student in November 2021, and that despite reporting the incident to officials she alleged nothing had been done.

The incident was reported to RCMP. As the story involved minors, Black Press did not disclose any names of those involved.

The student said she was initially hesitant to file a report but decided it was for the best when she found out other girls claimed to be victims.

Initially, the accused continued to attend regular classes at Mt. Boucherie Secondary but faced a social media backlash from the complaint.

“We have to walk past our assaulter (sic) in the hallways,” said the victim at the time.

With the help of friends, the victim organized ‘no means no’ protests to raise awareness of the sexual assaults and to advocate for a school free from abusers.

Other schools across the Okanagan-Kamloops area organized protests of their own.

Mt. Boucherie students also held a protest at Stuart Park on Feb. 27.

The victim stated that school staff was supportive and respectful throughout the protests, but wishes more action was taken.

“In every case that is reported to the school, staff follows a protocol jointly developed by the Elizabeth Fry Society, the RCMP, and the district,” said Kaardal.

“Counselling services, and offer to connect with outside support agencies are also offered to those individuals involved in an allegation.”

