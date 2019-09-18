Federal candidates meet at riding boundary in Kelowna

They’re hoping to encourage people to vote by informing people where they’re meant to vote

Four candidates for the upcoming federal election met on friendlier-than-usual terms on Wednesday afternoon to raise awareness for the boundary between Kelowna’s two ridings.

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola candidates Robert Mellalieu (Green Party), Dan Albas (Conservative) and Allan Duncan (People’s Party of Canada) along with Kelowna-Lake Country candidate Travis Ashley (Green Party) met at the riding boundary along Dilworth Drive in Kelowna. The revised boundary was implemented for the 2015 election, seeing a portion of Kelowna moved to Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola from the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

Mellalieu organized the first iteration of the meeting in 2015 due to a very confused electorate and decided to host it again this year as the boundary has still been puzzling to some.

“We want to make sure everybody knows that when they say ‘I live in Kelowna,’ it is two different ridings,” he said.

Albas added that there are several people who have moved to the area since 2015 who may not be aware of the boundary.

“It’s incumbent upon all of us to get together and get behind letting people know where their ridings are, who their voting options are and to encourage them to vote,” he said.

According to Duncan, the meeting was all about encouraging participation in the upcoming election.

“Everyone is invited to vote if you are eligible. So, we encourage you to participate,” he said.

Ashley shared a similar sentiment, stating that this election is the “most important election in Canadian history.”

“This isn’t about partisan politics. This is about letting people know that they can go out and vote and that their voice matter and that everyone’s voice matters, especially within this election,” he said.

“Kudos to these guys for showing the lines.”

You can find out which riding you will be voting in and whether or not you’re registered to vote at Elections Canada’s website.

All candidates in both Central Okanagan ridings were invited to attend the discussion but only those mentioned were present.

All twelve candidates from both Kelowna-Lake Country and Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola will be present — though in a less friendly manner — at tomorrow’s forum at the Kelowna Senior Citizen’s Society hall. The forum begins at 7 p.m. and is sponsored by Canadian Federation of University Women.

Two other forums are currently scheduled for the Central Okanagan ridings:

Sept. 21 – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kelowna Downtown Library

Oct. 16 – 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Coast Capri Hotel

