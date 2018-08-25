Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could cost the federal government as much as $1.9 billion beyond the company’s original construction estimate and take 12 months longer to finish. Pipes are seen at the Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain facility in Edmonton on Thursday, April 6, 2017. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

The Federal Court of Appeal is scheduled to release its decision next week in a case that combined nearly two dozen lawsuits calling for the National Energy Board’s review of the Trans Mountain pipeline to be overturned.

The board, Trans Mountain and the federal government defended the project as viable during two weeks of hearings in Vancouver last fall.

First Nations, including the Tsleil-Waututh, argued the federal government did not adequately consult them, although federal lawyers told the hearings extensive consultations were conducted.

Environmental groups and the cities of Vancouver and Burnaby also challenged the project and were supported by the province of British Columbia, which was an intervener in the case.

READ MORE: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

READ MORE: Ex-B.C. teachers’ union leader among latest pipeline protesters to get jail time

Alberta was also an intervener and a lawyer for the province said Ottawa’s decision to approve the expansion of the pipeline between Edmonton and Metro Vancouver was based on a broad base of evidence that considered environmental, economic and Indigenous interests.

The federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion to ensure what it calls a vital piece of infrastructure is built.

The Federal Court of Appeal tweeted Friday that the decision would be released next Thursday on its website.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Fire destroys workshop in Kelowna
Next story
Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

Just Posted

Celebrating 25 years of Lake Country ArtWalk

The 25th anniversary of ArtWalk will be happening Sept. 8 and 9

Smoky blanket hangs over Okanagan

Kelowna - The smoke is expected to last for a few more days

UPDATE: Fire destroys workshop in Kelowna

Flames and smoke can be seen rising into the sky from Rutland

Want to sit on the Kelowna school board? Here’s how to do it

Central Okanagan Public Schools will be holding an information session

Smoke, sizzle and sauce: Ribfest is back in Kelowna

Despite smoky skies, rib fans turn out to City Park to for their saucy meat-eaters’ delight

Conservative members to vote on abortion, euthanasia policy resolutions

They will not, however, be voting on whether to kill Canada’s system of supply management

Okanagan winery grows new support for viticulture students

Black Hills Estate Winery created a new scholarship for viticulture students at Okanagan College

Canada’s Brooke Henderson moves one shot off clubhouse lead at CP Women’s Open

Dozens of fans — many clad in red and white and waving small Canadian flags — cheered for Henderson

NAFTA progress doesn’t stop Freeland from heading to Europe on diplomatic trip

Chrystia Freeland said it’s important for Canada to continue to do its work around the world

Federal Court of Appeal decision on Trans Mountain coming next week

Federal government announced in May that it was buying the Trans Mountain pipeline for $4.5 billion

B.C. woman shares experience of riding out Hawaii hurricane

Flash flooding, landslides from Hurricane Lane have caused major damage near Jade Vaughan’s home

Letter: Proud to be a Kelowna Rotarian

I am one of the hundreds of citizens of Kelowna who are Rotarians.

Letter: Deport seniors instead of immigrants, they’re easier to catch

Kelowna - I would like to propose a counter to the dinosaurs that write into the paper

Letter: Jeannette Mergens deserves her Governor General’s award

Jeannette Mergens, of Kelowna, has been awarded the Governor General’s medal

Most Read