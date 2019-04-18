Sam Samaddar Kelowna International Airport Director, Stephen Fuhr, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country and Kelowna Mayor, Colin Basran. Sydney Morton-Capital News

Federal government invests in Kelowna International Airport

The $840,000 is to promote tourism and trade between Kelowna and Saskatoon

The federal government is investing $840,000 to promote tourism and trade between Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport and Kelowna International Airport.

Through this investment, the Saskatoon and Kelowna airports have committed to work to develop strategies and marketing campaigns to increase trans-border air passenger traffic in their two regions.

“Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. Today’s investment in the Saskatoon Airport Authority, partnered with the Kelowna Airport Authority, builds on our competitive advantages and will result in better access for international travelers to Kelowna and Saskatoon, boosting economic growth and creating good, middle-class jobs for Canadians.” said Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada in a press release.

READ MORE: South Okanagan airport users vent on Air Canada schedule changes

READ MORE: White powder found at Kelowna’s airport not harmful

The initiatives will target airlines, while also marketing Saskatoon and Kelowna as tourist destinations in major U.S. cities. Tourism employs 15,000 people in the Kelowna area, and another 16,500 in Saskatoon.

Canada’s Innovation and Skills Plan aims to build an economy in which Canadians have access to high-quality jobs and Canadian businesses are well-placed to participate in a rapidly evolving and competitive global marketplace.

“The Okanagan Valley sustains successful diverse communities and outstanding recreational opportunities in Kelowna and the corridor. Kelowna is the largest community and is also often recognized for it’s innovative entrepreneurs as well as large corporations. The Government of Canada supports the efforts of Kelowna and Saskatoon airports, as they strive to serve the needs of tourism and business sectors effectively,” said Stephen Fuhr, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops
Next story
Summerland reservoirs expected to fill, despite low snow levels

Just Posted

Federal government invests in Kelowna International Airport

The $840,000 is to promote tourism and trade between Kelowna and Saskatoon

VIDEO: Weekend weather for the Okanagan-Shuswap

A mix of rain, clouds and sun are expected for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

Big Changes to Kelowna’s Fat Cat

“We wanted to revitalize the event”

Plenty to do for families this Easter in the Central Okanagan

If you like chocolate, we have some events you might like in Kelowna

One-third of Kelowna residents experienced crime in the last year

Only half of those who were victimized reported it to police.

South Okanagan city unites for candlelight vigil honouring shooting victims

Hundreds gathered to support the grieving family & friends of the victims from the April 15 shooting

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Rain closes North Okanagan fields

Forecast calling for more rain Friday

Undercover cops don’t need warrant to email, text suspected child lurers: court

High court decision came Thursday in the case of Sean Patrick Mills of Newfoundland

Summerland reservoirs expected to fill, despite low snow levels

Snow measurements at two Summerland sites have been significantly lower than normal

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

Shuswap residents taking treated sludge protest to Kamloops

Opponents to proposed use of biosolids at Turtle Valley ranch will air concerns at city hall

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Most Read