Federal government invests in Kelowna International Airport

The $840,000 is to promote tourism and trade between Kelowna and Saskatoon

The federal government is investing $840,000 to promote tourism and trade between Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport and Kelowna International Airport.

Through this investment, the Saskatoon and Kelowna airports have committed to work to develop strategies and marketing campaigns to increase trans-border air passenger traffic in their two regions.

“Our government is laying the foundation for Canadians to become more competitive and succeed in the global economy. Today’s investment in the Saskatoon Airport Authority, partnered with the Kelowna Airport Authority, builds on our competitive advantages and will result in better access for international travelers to Kelowna and Saskatoon, boosting economic growth and creating good, middle-class jobs for Canadians.” said Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada in a press release.

The initiatives will target airlines, while also marketing Saskatoon and Kelowna as tourist destinations in major U.S. cities. Tourism employs 15,000 people in the Kelowna area, and another 16,500 in Saskatoon.

Canada’s Innovation and Skills Plan aims to build an economy in which Canadians have access to high-quality jobs and Canadian businesses are well-placed to participate in a rapidly evolving and competitive global marketplace.

“The Okanagan Valley sustains successful diverse communities and outstanding recreational opportunities in Kelowna and the corridor. Kelowna is the largest community and is also often recognized for it’s innovative entrepreneurs as well as large corporations. The Government of Canada supports the efforts of Kelowna and Saskatoon airports, as they strive to serve the needs of tourism and business sectors effectively,” said Stephen Fuhr, MP for Kelowna-Lake Country

