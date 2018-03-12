Minister of Transport Marc Garneau was in Delta on March 12 to announce the federal government will review Canada’s port authorities to “optimize their role in the transportation system as strategic assets that support inclusive and sustainable growth and trade.” Results of the review are expected in 2019. (James Smith photo)

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

The federal government announced today that Transport Canada will reevaluate Canada’s port system to ensure they’re able to support new growth and trade opportunities.

In an announcement at Deltaport on Monday morning, Minister of Transport Marc Garneau said a full review of Canada Port Authorities will be undertaken.

“Ports are a critical part of Canada’s transportation network and trade corridors, and need to remain innovative and competitive in today’s dynamic environment. I invite marine stakeholders and Canadians to provide input that will help shape the future of Canada’s port system, so that it continues to support sustainable and inclusive growth,” Garneau said in a press release.

This review of Canada’s Port Authorities is intended to optimize their role in the transportation system, and will host a series of meetings with Indigenous peoples, Canada Port Authorities, provincial governments, municipalities, broader domestic and international sector stakeholders and Canadians to receive feedback.

The Canada Port Authority was established in 1998 and is made up of 18 ports throughout Canada, including four in B.C.: Vancouver-Fraser, Nanaimo, Prince Rupert and Port Alberni. According to Garneau, all port authorities are in need of an update.

“The current port system has served Canada well […] but the operating landscape for ports has changed significantly over the past 20 years, and we can expect that operating landscape to continue to evolve, bringing new challenges and opportunities,” Garneau said at today’s announcement.

To help follow these evolutions, Transport Canada plans update such as port sustainability, automation technology, data exchange and security.

The results of the review will be released in 2019 and will help Canada Port Authority with identifying potential policy, legislative and regulatory changes.

For more information about the review and to give feedback about Canada’s ports, visit letstalktransportation.ca/ports-modernization-review.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Just Posted

UPDATE: Foerster pleads guilty to second degree murder of Armstrong teen

Matthew Foerster will be back in court in April to be sentenced for his crime

Update: West Kelowna parents look to delay grade reconfiguration

Parents argue due process was not followed in school board decision

Defence minister to speak in Kelowna

Harjit Sajjan will make an announcement concerning reservists at the B.C. Dragoons armoury Tuesday

Kelowna man in custody after shots fired Saturday

Police say they responded to a home on Saturday night in Kelowna

Kelowna asking residents to make a ‘tree-mendous’ purchase

Through its NeighbourWoods program, the city is offering six varieties of trees for sale

Black Press hosts career fair in Kelowna today

Event will take place at Okanagan College from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown snow removal draws debate

City of Vernon looks over snow removal budget in downtown core

Package bomb kills teenager in Texas

Authorities believe this could be linked to similar incident earlier this month

Doug Ford is leader of Ontario opposition party

The older brother of former Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, was made leader on Saturday

B.C. city considers tighter reins on horse-drawn carriage tours

One councillor wants to keep better track of the horses, another suggests the tours don’t belong in the city

Young woman dies in motor vehicle incident on Trans-Canada Highway

The incident occurred early this morning around 3:45 a.m.

Federal government to review Canada Port Authorities

Minister of Transport announces review Monday morning at Deltaport

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

VIDEO: Therapy dogs makes students happier, study finds

UBC researchers say students preparing for finals benefit from sessions

Most Read