Aerial views of housing in Calgary. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

The federal Liberals say a new program to help new buyers pay for their first home will kick in on Labour Day.

The program that will help cover some mortgage costs will be available starting Sept. 2, only weeks before the October federal election.

READ MORE: CMHC defends mortgage stress test changes amid calls for loosening rules

The government’s plan will see it pick up five per cent of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year, on a mortgage of no more than $480,000.

It plans to cover up to 10 per cent to spur construction for new homes.

There isn’t any interest on the federal money.

A buyer will have to repay it if they sell their house, or after 25 years of living in the home.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Okanagan-Shuswap weather + dad joke stand-off in honour of Father’s Day
Next story
Quebec adopts bill that bans religious symbols for state workers

Just Posted

More student housing for UBC Okangan

B.C. government to build $25-million, on-campus building to address high demand, low vacancy rate

Lake Country residents soon to decide future of problematic intersection

The intersection on Highway 97 has been troublesome for years

Indigenous festival co-creator looking to build traditional Okanagan event

The inaugural Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival is July 6 and 7

Lake Country’s Canada Day celebration will feature music, games and pancakes

Council to announce festivities on Tuesday

Kelowna International Airport participates in Canadian Airport Safety Week

29 airports across Canada, kicked off Canadian Airports Safety Week

VIDEO: Huge crowds gather in downtown Toronto for Raptors parade

Mayor John Tory declares it ‘We The North Day’ after team’s historic NBA title win

People throwing food at a bear in Fernie alarms conservation groups

“Approaching and feeding bears contributes to habituation,” says conservation group

Feds announce $50M strategy to fight dementia

Emphasis is on prevention and and supporting caregivers

Federal Liberals’ plan to help first-time homebuyers to kick in weeks before election

Ottawa to pick up 5% of a mortgage on existing homes for households that earn under $120,000 a year

Update: South Okanagan fire in mop up mode at Greenwood Forest Products

An employee said as he was coming in for his shift at around 4:39 a.m. he heard a loud explosion

Thunderstorm leaves small fire in the Shuswap in its wake

Wildfire crews are also fighting a small fire near Kamloops

South Okanagan pharmacy restricted from dispensing opioid treatment drugs

B.C. College of Pharmacists alleges Sunrise Pharmacy dispensed treatment drugs against rules

Okanagan pitcher tosses second no-hitter of season

Vernon’s Jarod Leroux has two no-nos in his last three starts for the BCPBL’s Okanagan Athletics

B.C. VIEWS: When farmland protection doesn’t protect farmers

Secondary residences aren’t mansions, families tell Lana Popham

Most Read