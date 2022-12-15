President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Fortier will be announcing a return-to-office plan for federal public servants today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier makes an announcement on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Fortier will be announcing a return-to-office plan for federal public servants today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Federal public servants to start returning to office next month with hybrid system

Employees subject to a ‘phased introduction’ of the return-to-office plan starting Jan. 16

Treasury Board President Mona Fortier is announcing today that federal public servants will have to return to in-person office work two to three days per week.

A Treasury Board document explaining the change says that hybrid work is here to stay, and the government is neither returning to a traditional model nor continuing with the one imposed by the pandemic.

Employees across all departments in the core public service will be subject to a “phased introduction” of the return-to-office plan starting Jan. 16.

The plan would be fully implemented by the end of March 2023 and would see employees spending 40 to 60 per cent of their time at the office.

The Treasury Board, which oversees the administration of the public service, is also encouraging federal agencies to follow suit.

Departments were able to make their own decisions about hybrid models until now, but the document says that there must be consistency for the decisions to be fair and equitable.

The Public Service Alliance of Canada said in a statement last week that a return-to-office order would be an “egregious violation of workers’ collective bargaining rights.”

Chris Aylward, its national president, said earlier this week that the union will continue to bargain for the rights of its employees should a mandate be announced.

Accommodation requests will be assessed by each department on a case-by-case basis, the Treasury Board document says.

It lists several possible exceptions to the hybrid model, including for people who were hired to work remotely prior to March 16, 2020, Indigenous employees whose location is critical to their identity and workers who were already subject to different arrangements that pre-existed COVID-19.

—Cindy Tran, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Cost of keeping some civil servants home for COVID-19 could exceed $600 million

CoronavirusFederal PoliticsLabour

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report
Next story
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Just Posted

(Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Trudeau ‘keeps his head in the sand’: Kelowna-Lake Country MP

UBCO engineers consulted with 22 Okanagan communities to develop recommendations and best practices to improve flood resilience. (Photo/UBCO)
UBCO engineers dive into local flood recovery, prevention in Central Okanagan

Rhonda Zakala (YMCA, left middle), Richelle Lecky (BGC Okanagan, right middle) encourage the community to support reaching their $500,000 fundraising goal through the 25th Anniversary of the Tree of Hope Campaign. Donations will be matched by Ken and Linda Stober (far left, far right) of the Stober Foundation until December 31st. (YMCA of Southern Interior/Contributed)
Kelowna’s Tree of Hope almost at finish line of donation goal

Conceptual rendering of supportive housing project planned for Richter Street. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Women’s supportive housing planned for Kelowna’s Pandosy area

Pop-up banner image