Justice Minister David Lametti and Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr pose for a cherry candid at Hillcrest Farm on Aug. 13, following a federal investment announcement. (David Venn - Kelowna Capital News)

Feds invest a quarter million into B.C. cherry industry

South Korea is the next big market the B.C. Cherry Association is aiming for

Justice Minister David Lametti stopped in at Hillcrest Farm on Tuesday, Aug.13, with Kelowna-Lake Country MP Stephen Fuhr and members of the BC Cherry Association to announce recent funding on behalf of the Ministry of Agriculture and to take a picture at the Hillcrest cherry face cut-outs.

The federal government is investing $241,000 into the BC Cherry Association to enhance global market research and grow Canada’s cherry exports internationally.

“This investment will support the sector in marketing high quality and great tasting cherries to customers here in Canada and around the world,” Minister Lametti said.

READ MORE: Possibly worst Okanagan cherry season in 20 years

READ MORE: Cherry season is only a few weeks away and as healthy as ever

With investment from the industry, in which members of the cherry association pay a levee for, the total comes to $482,000.

Sweet cherries are the eighth largest fruit commodity in land usage at 2,097-hectares yet are the second most valuable fruit export with over 10,000 metric tonnes being shipped overseas, according to 2017 statistics published by the Ministry of Agriculture.

Following the United States, China and Japan are the next leading consumers of Canadian fruits, but David Geen, vice-president of the cherry association, not only are they looking to increase exports to existing markets but narrow their sight on other Asian countries.

“(South) Korea is a very important cherry market and that’s the next one we are working on,” Geen said. “So we hope that that’s going to be in a couple of years.”

READ MORE: North Okanagan cherry crops take bigger hit than south

Minister Lametti expressed the importance of the B.C. cherry industry in context with the Canadian economy. He said that 96 per cent of sweet cherries are harvested in B.C.

“You are vital to our government’s strong trade agenda,” he said. “And that’s why we want to keep your industry strong and growing.”

The government, according to Minister Lametti, set a target of $75 billion in agri-food export by 2025; which the cherry industry is paramount in.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
PM won’t release McLellan report on SNC-Lavalin until ethics report released
Next story
VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

Just Posted

Overruled plea agreement means 426 days in jail for Okanagan woman

The woman’s crimes took place between the Vernon and Penticton area

Car engine fire quickly doused in Kelowna

The black car was able to pull to the side of Hunter Court

Collision involving a deer and motorcycle near Joe Rich

A high-velocity collision between a motorcyclist and a deer has been reported… Continue reading

Coun. DeHart hands out movie tickets for helmet safety

Farming Karma’s apple soda campaign brings in city councillor

Motionball Kelowna calling for new participants, hosting fundraiser

Motionball Kelowna is hosting a fundraiser in support of the Special Olympics

A healing journey at Arion Therapeutic Farm

What started as a therapeutic horseriding facility has become so much more

‘Very surreal’: B.C. students help design space colony in NASA-backed competition

Lower Mainland teens were part of the victorious team at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July

Ottawa announces funding for Vernon youth advocacy centre

Oak Centre to receive $340,000 over 3 years to further its efforts to support abused youth

Carnaval del Sol Kelowna to host end of summer fiesta

Get ready to enjoy all that Latin American culture has to offer

VIDEO: Grandfather speaks out about teen who died after overdosing in B.C. skate park

‘They murdered him’

Shuswap photographer captures Perseid meteor shower

Six hours spent capturing hundreds of meteors streaking across the night sky

Okanagan communities consider new swimming pool

Online survey asks public for input into potential new pool for Enderby city, rural

Another teen mourned in Greater Victoria after suspected overdose

Meanwhile, still no answer one year after suspected overdose death of area teen Dorrian Wright

Police ask ‘entire country’ to help find person of interest in B.C. teen’s murder

Nanaimo RCMP, investigating Makayla Chang’s murder, trying to locate Steven Michael Bacon

Most Read