City of West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)

Feds, province invest $1M to expand paths around West Kelowna’s Shannon Lake

The money comes from a Federal and Provincial initiative designed to help local communities

The City of West Kelowna has received a federal investment to expand outdoor paths in Shannon Lake.

On July 28, the City of West Kelowna announced in a press release that they were the recipients of $973,150 as a part of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, a partnership between the federal and provincial governments designed to help communities move forward after the pandemic.

“On behalf of Council, I am extremely grateful to the federal and provincial governments for this funding to help deliver active transportation infrastructure for a more connected community,” said Mayor Gord Milsom.

“As we were reminded during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of our community value active and healthy living – this funding will greatly serve the means to do just that with addition of sidewalks, bicycle lanes and safer connections for all.”

Phase one of the $2.8 million Shannon Lake/Bartley/Stevens Roads project will start this summer and involve the construction of a new roundabout and sidewalks along these roads. Next spring, the sidewalks of Stevens Road between Dominion and Westlake Roads will be extended as a part of phase two.

