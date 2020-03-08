In this photo provided by Michele Smith, a cruise ship worker cleans a railing on the Grand Princess Thursday, March 5, 2020, off the California coast. (Michele Smith via AP)

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

The federal government has secured a plane to bring the 237 Canadians on board the Grand Princess cruise ship home, Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne said Sunday.

The cruise ship is currently sitting off the coast of San Francisco but has received permission to dock in Oakland, Calif.

Champagne said the decision to help repatriate the Canadians was made after the U.S. requested help.

As of Sunday, two passengers and 19 passengers on board the 3,500 person ship have tested positive for COVID-19.

Champagne said the passengers would be taken from San Francisco to Canadian Forces Base Trenton for a 14-day quarantine.

“The extent and frequency of interaction amongst cruise ship passengers and the close quarters found on most cruise ships presents a unique environment where COVID-19 can easily spread,” Champagne said.

He said passengers would be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before boarding the plane and those who have symptoms will be “further assessed to determine next steps.”

Ottawa had previously brought home Canadians stuck on board the Princess Diamond off the coast of Japan.

There are 60 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, most of those in Ontario with 29 cases and in B.C. with 27.

READ MORE: COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

READ MORE: 6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

VIDEO: Langley man finally freed from quarantine on Prince Diamond looking forward to ‘nice, cold beer’

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Behind the scenes, scientists prep for COVID-19 vaccine test
Next story
End of an era for Kelowna’s Center of Gravity Festival

Just Posted

Shed on fire along Highway 33 in Kelowna

Fire crews responded to the blaze at about 2 p.m. Sunday

Okanagan junior lacrosse league adding two teams

Armstrong Shamrocks return with Shuswap connection; Kelowna Kodiaks join TOJLL as expansion team

End of an era for Kelowna’s Center of Gravity Festival

Festival organizers officially announced it will cease to exist

Kelowna celebrates International Women’s Day

A look at women who have been recognized in the community, as well as events to celebrate empowerment, gender equality

Rockets hold on for 5-4 win over Hurricanes

The Rockets held a 5-1 lead going into the third period

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Million-dollar ticket sold in Okanagan

Exact match number on Saturday, March 7 Lotto 649 draw purchased in Vernon

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

Tim Hortons to scrap Roll Up The Rim cups amid COVID-19 fears

Prizes will be handed out online instead

COVID-19 stricken Grand Princess with 237 Canadians on board cleared to dock in California

At least 57 people in Canada have COVID-19

Online threats, racism causing fear for Indigenous women: MMIWG commissioner

A commissioner wonders if Indigenous women feel any safer with threats levelled during recent anti-pipeline protests

Liam’s Lowdown: To the mom I never had

She died from ovarian cancer in her mid 40s soon after I was born

Most Read