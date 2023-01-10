The master plan for Glenmore Recreation Park was prepared in 2016 with Phases 1 through 3 built from 2017 through 2021. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

The master plan for Glenmore Recreation Park was prepared in 2016 with Phases 1 through 3 built from 2017 through 2021. (Photo/City of Kelowna)

Feedback needed for Kelowna’s Glenmore Recreation Park concept plan

Residents can take part in an online survey as well as two virtual workshops

Kelowna residents have an opportunity to give feedback on updating the concept design for Glenmore Recreation Park (GRP).

“The Glenmore Valley is a vibrant and dynamic neighbourhood, but as it does not yet have a community park, Glenmore Recreation Park will play a critical role,” said Melanie Steppuhn, park and landscape planner.

The master plan for GRP was prepared in 2016 with Phases 1 through 3 built from 2017 through 2021.

Amenities include two sports fields, a fenced off-leash dog park, a cricket pitch, and a parking lot. Those phases completed approximately half the park.

The remaining work includes an artificial turf field, sports courts, restoration of the agricultural land reserve buffer, a splash park, a playground, and other amenities.

“As both a community-level and recreation-level park, it will accommodate active sports and events as well as community and wellness-based recreation to complement the existing park system, including other community recreation parks in Rutland, Mission, and Parkinson Recreation Park,” added Stehppuhn.

Residents can take part in an online survey as well as two virtual workshops. The workshops will be separated into community amenities on Jan. 25 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and recreation amenities on Jan. 26 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

A survey and more information about GRP are available on the City of Kelowna website.

