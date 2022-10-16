RCMP patrol car. (File photo)

Female motorcyclist dies in West Kelowna crash

The crash, involving a truck and motorcycle closed Westside Road Saturday

A 20-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash in West Kelowna on Saturday, Oct. 15.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP, along with other emergency services personnel, responded to collision involving a motorcycle and a truck on Westside Road in West Kelowna, approximately one kilometre south of the Lake Okanagan Resort.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old woman, died of the injuries she sustained in the collision. Although the scene has been cleared and the road reopened, the police investigation is continuing, said Sgt. Kevin Duggan.

