Female motorcyclist dies in West Kelowna crash

A 20-year-old woman has died from injuries she sustained in a motorcycle crash in West Kelowna on Saturday, Oct. 15.

At approximately 11:45 a.m., West Kelowna RCMP, along with other emergency services personnel, responded to collision involving a motorcycle and a truck on Westside Road in West Kelowna, approximately one kilometre south of the Lake Okanagan Resort.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 20-year-old woman, died of the injuries she sustained in the collision. Although the scene has been cleared and the road reopened, the police investigation is continuing, said Sgt. Kevin Duggan.

