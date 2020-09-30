Fender bender slows northbound traffic on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The three-vehicle collision happened around 4:45 on Wednesday afternoon

A three-vehicle fender bender is slowing northbound traffic at the intersection of Highway 97 and Highway 33 in Kelowna.

The crash happened around 4:45 on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency health services and fire crews responded to the crash, but it is not yet known if anybody sustained injuries.

Traffic remains backed up in the area.

