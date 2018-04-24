Fender bender stalls Kelowna traffic

A two-vehicle accident stalled westbound traffic in Kelowna on Tuesday

A two-vehicle fender bender stalled westbound traffic in Kelowna Tuesday afternoon.

The incident, just after 12 p.m. on Highway 97 at Hardy Street, blocked two westbound lanes of the highway.

Traffic was backed up westbound for a short period before the collision scene was cleared.

The cause is under investigation and there did not appear to be any major injuries.

