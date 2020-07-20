A BC Ferries vessel travelling from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay discovered this unoccupied Zodiac Sunday night. The ferry circled the vessel for 10 minutes before standing down on the advice of the Canadian Coast Guard. (Submitted)

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

The discovery of an unoccupied Zodiac that disrupted a BC Ferries sailing from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay Sunday night is raising questions.

“After departing Tsawwassen underway to Swartz Bay, the crew on the Spirit of Vancouver Island spotted an unattended vessel about one mile out of Active Pass just before 7 p.m.,” said Deborah Marshall, executive director, public affairs, marketing and customer experience, for BC Ferries.

RELATED: BC Ferries asks boaters to learn signals and be careful around ferries

The crew then contacted Canadian Coast Guard, circling the vessel twice to ensure nobody was on board or in the water, said Marshall. “Coast Guard stood them down. This event took about 10 minutes.”

Marshall said it is not clear to whom the Zodiac belongs. “We assume the vessel was a tender that somehow broke free from a larger vessel,” she said.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

bc ferry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna businesses close after recent COVID-19 concerns
Next story
‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Just Posted

Princess Ball musical returning to Kelowna with six performances in August

The musical, which made its premiere last year, welcomes two new princesses to the cast.

West Kelowna RCMP find body of missing man

RCMP said the man’s death is not considered suspicious at this time

Vehicle fire believed to be deliberately set: Kelowna RCMP

Nobody was injured during the early-morning blaze

Kelowna businesses close after recent COVID-19 concerns

Rustic Reel Brewing Co. and Train Station Pub have closed their doors temporarily

Kelowna arts groups hammered by COVID-19

Financial losses due to pandemic coupled with uncertainty for future

‘Blessed to be alive’: Dashcam video captures Highway 1 collision with semi near Shuswap

Golden resident shares harrowing footage from July 15 incident

Summerland councillors concerned following racist graffiti incident

Councillors took the time to share their concerns during a meeting on July 20

‘It’s all preventable’ says Penticton Fire Department after another channel rescue

Multiple groups of individuals floating channel with tubes tied together prompts safety message

Shopping local urged in Okanagan community

District makes economic recovery a priority

Ferry en route to Vancouver Island discovers unoccupied Zodiac on open ocean

BC Ferries says smaller boat likely a tender that broke away

Coastal B.C community’s real estate predicament might be turning it into a ghost town

In Kyuquot, off treaty land, more outsiders have ‘holiday-home’ properties than locals who can’t secure financing to buy homes

Abbotsford Police officer remains on life support after assault in Nelson

Const. Allan Young, 55, was critically injured in incident on July 16

Shuswap carpenter welcomes live music at work

Solid Urban Studio owner Adam Seward continues to expand business, realize dream

Horoscopes for the week of July 20

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Most Read