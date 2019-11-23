The Robinson family from West Kelowna, (left to right) dad Wes, Zoey, 3, mom Kelly and one-year-old Wyatt check out one of the more than 20 decorated Christmas trees at Mission Hill Family Estate winery in West Kelowna. The winery’s third annual Festival of Trees fundraiser is on now until Jan 4 with all money raised going to benefit B.C. Children’s Hospital. (Alistair Waters-Black Press)

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery’s annual Festival of Trees is back for a third year.

The event, which raises money for B.C. Children’s Hospital, features more than 20 decorated Christmas trees located throughout the winery. The public can vote for their favourite by making a donation. All money raised will go to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The Festival of Trees runs at the winery in West Kelowna until Jan 4.