The Robinson family from West Kelowna, (left to right) dad Wes, Zoey, 3, mom Kelly and one-year-old Wyatt check out one of the more than 20 decorated Christmas trees at Mission Hill Family Estate winery in West Kelowna. The winery’s third annual Festival of Trees fundraiser is on now until Jan 4 with all money raised going to benefit B.C. Children’s Hospital. (Alistair Waters-Black Press)

Festival of Trees

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery’s fundraising Festival of Trees runs to Jan. 4

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery’s annual Festival of Trees is back for a third year.

The event, which raises money for B.C. Children’s Hospital, features more than 20 decorated Christmas trees located throughout the winery. The public can vote for their favourite by making a donation. All money raised will go to B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The Festival of Trees runs at the winery in West Kelowna until Jan 4.

READ MORE: West Kelowna winery’s Festival of Trees returns

Previous story
‘We represent the 40%’: Protesters swarm Kelowna RCMP over unfounded sexual assault reports

Just Posted

Rockets pick up 3rd win in a row with victory over T-Birds

Kelowna continues a two-game road trip Saturday against the Tri-City Americans

Special weather statement continues for Okanagan highways

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain and flurries over the weekend

West Kelowna’s losing streak extends to 10 as Warriors fall short in homecoming

The Warriors played their first home game since Oct. 25 Friday night

Home fire displaces Okanagan tenants for “at least one night”

Firefighters able to contain fire to a single room

Motorcycle ride in memory of Penticton man

Motorcycle enthusiast was murdered in Kamloops earlier this year

‘We represent the 40%’: Protesters swarm Kelowna RCMP over unfounded sexual assault reports

The protest was organized by two local rape survivors who had their reports deemed unfounded

Festival of Trees

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery’s fundraising Festival of Trees runs to Jan. 4

Okanagan Safeway store will be missed by many

The Vernon grocery store officially closes doors at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23

Kamloops Mountie sues RCMP over alleged long-term abuse

Lisa MacKenzie, says harassment began in 2006, after her marriage to another officer dissolved

Crash closes Highway 1 near Chase, both directions closed until further notice

DriveBC reported the highway closure around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon

B.C. Teachers’ Federation protests outside BC NDP Convention

‘Our working conditions are the kids’ learning conditions and you can’t separate that,’ teacher says

Lack of ‘ride-thrus’ a missed opportunity as ‘cyclists run on calories,’ B.C. councillor says

Councillor notes no Saanich bylaws prohibit bike drive-thrus

Horvat scores winner in shootout as Canucks edge Caps 2-1

Markstrom makes 32 saves for Vancouver

Ontario man opens safe, pours soy sauce throughout business

Man allegedly broke into safe containing more than $2,000 and did $100,000 in damages

Most Read