Festivals Kelowna announced on Aug. 19 the Stuart Park piano is closed as it had been damaged. (Festivals Kelowna - Facebook)

Festivals Kelowna closes Stuart Park piano due to vandalism

Festivals Kelowna said they hope to repair the piano soon

If you’re planning to go to Stuart Park to play the piano, you’re out of luck.

Festivals Kelowna announced on Wednesday (Aug. 19) it will be closing the piano at Stuart Park until further notice due to a vandalism incident.

“Seems the Stuart Park piano can’t get a break this summer… it is sadly out of commission for the time being as we work with Keystone Music to get it back in tiptop shape for you all to enjoy,” the non-profit said in a social media post.

A note on the instrument states “this piano is now closed due to inappropriate behaviour and vandalism by a selfish person”.

There is no word yet on when the repairs will be made. The Capital News has reached out to Festivals Kelowna for more details and will update this story as more information becomes available.

In the meantime, other pianos in parks are available at the Art Walk, Queensway, the Rotary Centre for the Arts, and Roxby Park in Rutland.

Twila Amato
