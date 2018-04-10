Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

The RCMP and coroner are investigating after fetal human remains were located in the 3900 block of 31A Street, near the Vernon Jubilee Hospital. (Google Maps street view Image)

The remains of a baby were discovered less than a block away from Vernon Jubilee Hospital Saturday.

RCMP were called to an apartment building located in the 3900 block of 31A Street after fetal human remains were located.

“The Vernon RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are investigating,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “There will be no further information for release.”

There is no word on the mother. A cause of death has not been determined, and may not ever be.

“We’re very early in our investigation,” said Andy Watson with the BC Coroners Service.

